Venus Williams Launches Initiative for Free Mental Health Therapy

*Venus Williams has partnered with BetterHelp and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to provide one month of free therapy through BetterHelp.

“The challenge of taking care of our mental health through the ups and downs of life is something that all of us, no matter our background, can relate to,” Williams said in a statement.

“Now more than ever, we need to create an accepting and open environment to seek professional mental health therapy, which is why I am so excited to partner with BetterHelp and the WTA to provide access to free therapy and help raise awareness,” she added.

The collaboration will provide $2 million toward free therapy. The program aims to “highlight the importance of mental health, destigmatize mental health challenges and encourage therapy resources.”

In a message on Instagram, Williams wrote:

According to the WTA Tour, the first $1 million is available now and the second $1 million will be “covered by BetterHelp for each ace hit by WTA players for the remainder of the 2021 WTA Tour season.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Venus and the WTA to bring greater awareness and access to therapy,” BetterHelp President Alon Matas said in a statement. “Especially today, it’s important that we take care of our mental well-being, and therapy provides the space and time to do just that. We’re incredibly excited to support the WTA’s like-minded goals and partner with Venus to continue making therapy more accessible.”