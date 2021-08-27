Unvaccinated Delta Airlines Employees Face Hefty Penalties, $200 Monthly Surcharge [VIDEO]

*Delta Airlines employees will be hit with a $200 monthly surcharge for refusing to take the experimental COVID vaccine jab.

In a memo released on August 24, the company’s CEO Ed Bastian announced that unvaccinated employees would face health care premium hikes beginning Nov. 1.

“The average hospital stay for COVID-19 has cost Delta $50,000 per person,” Bastian wrote. “In recent weeks since the rise of the B.1.617.2 variant, all Delta employees who have been hospitalized with COVID were not fully vaccinated.”

In addition, unvaccinated employees will now be mandated to wear masks indoors at all times beginning on Sept.12. They will also be required to undergo weekly COVID tests. Delta’s COVID pay protection program will no longer be available to unvaccinated employees if they do choose to remain uninoculated. The company has already reached 70% vaccination amongst its staff members but the forceful push will hopefully drive the numbers up.

“Protecting yourself, your colleagues, your loved ones and your community is fundamental to the shared values that have driven our success for nearly a century. Vaccinations are the safest, most effective, and most powerful tool we have to achieve our goals, live up to our values, and move forward” Bastian added.

A few airline companies have imposed similar restrictions, including Frontier, with American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue Airways also encouraging employees to get vaccinated, CNBC reported.

“Given the full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the [President Joe Biden’s] strong statements asking employers to require employees get vaccinated, and the spike in new COVID cases around the US, we are likely at a tipping point for companies taking stricter measures to motivate employees to get vaccinated,” Wade Symons, a partner and group leader for regulatory resources at human resources consulting firm Mercer, said by email. “We anticipate more companies will announce vaccine mandates and surcharges in the coming weeks.”