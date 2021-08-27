Sha’Carri Richardson Shades Allyson Felix After Olympian Defends Her Following Humilating Loss

*Sha’Carri Richardson has clapped back at Allyson Felix, the most decorated Olympian ever, for comments she made on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

As we previously reported, Richardson wasn’t ready to back her talk of beating the Olympic-winning Jamaican sprinters in her return to the race track.

Richardson, as we reported, was disqualified from competing in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics after failing a drug test for smoking marijuana. On Saturday she participated in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of Oregon in women’s 100-meter dash. She squared off against 8 others, including three of the Jamaican Olympians who took gold, silver and bronze during the games in her absence.

After the starter’s gun went off, it quickly became clear that Sha’Carri was falling behind … and not just the Jamaican runners, but everyone else too.

Out of the nine runners in the race, Richardson ended up coming in 9th place with a time of 11.14 seconds.

When Allyson Felix appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week with guest host Stephen A. Smith, she asked fans and athletes to support Richardson, who has been receiving backlash for her performance in the race.

“I know that she’s obviously been through so much and I hope that she’s just supported. I hope people rally around her,” Felix said. “Obviously, she has a great personality and she’s brought a lot of attention to the sport and I think she’ll be in the sport for a very long time.”

Felix went on to say, “I think just more than anything, for all athletes, there’s so much that goes into it. Just give her the support that she needs.”

Richardson, 21, did not thank Felix, but instead appeared to shade her in a post on Instagram, writing, “Encouraging words on TV shows are just as real as well nothing at all,” she wrote.

As reported by Black Enterprise, Black Twitter came to Felix’s defense, saying Richardson needs to check her attitude and show a bit more humility. She further pissed folks off when she liked an offensive tweet about Jamaicans that said: “Not y’all Jamaicans still talking s*** when y’all gotta walk barefoot to your coconut stand everyday for a living.”