Master P: Music Icon/Actor/Producer Announces Fall Release of New Thriller ‘#Unknown’ | WATCH

*Following the epic success of romantic drama” Never and Again,” Percy “Master P” Miller, Romeo Miller and LazRael Lison have partnered again to bring audiences “#Unknown.” A psychological suspense film, releasing October 1st on Amazon Prime.

Years after a series of random murders took place in 2017, book author Michael Lane (played by Hal Ozsan) suddenly begins receiving haunting calls from the #Unknown. Instead of focusing on the encore to his successful debut book, he becomes obsessed with this mystery and spirals out of control as he unravels each victim caught in the web of a sadistic killer.

Genius Minds (Percy “Master P” Miller, Kristi Kilday and Romeo Miller), High Rolling Entertainment (Antonio Trotter), and Summer House Pictures (Tatiana Chekhova, LazRael Lizon and Tracy Bell) assembled an all-star cast including Hal Ozsan (Dawson’s Creek, The Blacklist), Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan, Relic, Heart and Souls), Master P (Never and Again, I Got The Hook, Uncle P), Denise Boutté (Why Did I Get Married, Meet the Browns), Nicholle Tom (Beethoven, The Nanny), Judd Nelson (Lost Voyage, The Breakfast Club) and Ray Stoney (Law and Order: Los Angeles, Remember The Titans).

“The viewers will not be disappointed. This is the perfect movie for those seeking a little October suspense and thrill.” ~ Director and writer LazRael Lison

“It was great collaborating with LazRael on a second film. We are excited to bring fans a suspense thriller this time, with even more movies to come in the near future!” ~ Percy “Master P” Miller

In partnership with Asah Entertainment the official #Unknown movie soundtrack is slated for release September 30, 2021. The 8-song soundtrack arrives on Amazon iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and all streaming platforms.

#Unknown will also be available for streaming on iTunes, Apple TV and Google Play.