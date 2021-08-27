Marc Lamont Hill Argues That Dylann Roof Should NOT be Executed | WATCH

*As we previously reported, on Wednesday, a federal appeals court upheld Dylann Roof‘s conviction and death sentence for the 2015 racist murders of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation, saying the legal record cannot even capture the “full horror” of what he did.

A three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a trial judge’s finding that Roof was competent enough to stand trial. “No cold record or careful parsing of statutes and precedents can capture the full horror of what Roof did,” the judges wrote in an unsigned opinion. “His crimes qualify him for the harshest penalty that a just society can impose.” Roof’s defense team is expected to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Many people who came across the latest update felt that the ruling was fair given the horrific crime that occurred. However, activist and (Black News Channel) TV personality Marc Lamont Hill said that he is against the death penalty and explained why on Black News Tonight. He shared the video on Instagram along with the caption that read, “On Black News Tonight, I gave the “unpopular opinion” that Dylan Roof should not get the death penalty. Before you get mad… hear me out. Then tell me your thoughts…”

