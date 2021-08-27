Friday, August 27, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

‘Kimmel’ Asks Kids to Define ‘Karens’; RuPaul Emcees Plain Clothes Fashion Show ‘Drag Race’ Style (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

RuPaul
RuPaul hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC – Aug. 26, 2021

*RuPaul continues to slay his guest hosting stint on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Last night, he turned a plain clothes fashion show featuring show staffers into an extravaganza worthy of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and had a sit-down with his close friend, Thandiwe Newton, that got real personal.

But before all of that, he introduced a bit where random white kids outside the studio were asked what they think a “Karen” is. Surprisingly, these little ones – who couldn’t have been more than 8-years-old – knew exactly the type of woman given this moniker.

“It’s a person who’s really selfish and only cares about themselves, and they want everything to be for them,” said one girl.

Another boy said that his mom was called a “Karen” during his baseball game, because “she was screaming.”

Watch below:

Previous article‘I Saved Countless Lives’: Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt is Out of Hiding and Defending His Actions (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO