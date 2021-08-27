‘Kimmel’ Asks Kids to Define ‘Karens’; RuPaul Emcees Plain Clothes Fashion Show ‘Drag Race’ Style (Watch)

*RuPaul continues to slay his guest hosting stint on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Last night, he turned a plain clothes fashion show featuring show staffers into an extravaganza worthy of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and had a sit-down with his close friend, Thandiwe Newton, that got real personal.

But before all of that, he introduced a bit where random white kids outside the studio were asked what they think a “Karen” is. Surprisingly, these little ones – who couldn’t have been more than 8-years-old – knew exactly the type of woman given this moniker.

“It’s a person who’s really selfish and only cares about themselves, and they want everything to be for them,” said one girl.

Another boy said that his mom was called a “Karen” during his baseball game, because “she was screaming.”

Watch below:

