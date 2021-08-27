Friday, August 27, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Government

‘I Saved Countless Lives’: Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt is Out of Hiding and Defending His Actions (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Lt. Michael Byrd
Lt. Michael Byrd speaks to NBC News’ Lester Holt (Aug. 26, 2021)

*The veteran U.S. Capitol police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt as she and hundreds of other MAGA rioters tried to force their way into the lobby of the House of Representatives chamber defended his actions Thursday in an interview with NBC Nightly News.

“I tried to wait as long as I could,” Lt. Michael Byrd told host Lester Holt. “I hoped and prayed no one tried to enter through those doors. But their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers.”

On Jan. 6, Byrd and several other officers used furniture to barricade a set of doors leading to the lobby where about 60 to 80 House members and staffers were sitting ducks.

“Once we barricaded the doors, we were essentially trapped where we were,” Byrd said. “There was no way to retreat. No other way to get out. … If they get through that door, they’re into the House chamber and upon the members of Congress.”

Byrd said he warned rioters several times to get back as they pushed against the doors leading to the chamber. When glass on the doors was broken, Babbitt, 35, who was unarmed, started to climb through. Byrd fired one shot, hitting Babbitt in the shoulder. She later died of her wound, one of five deaths connected to the riot.

“I tried to wait as long as I could,” Byrd told Holt. “I hoped and prayed no one tried to enter through those doors. But their failure to comply required me to take the appropriate action to save the lives of members of Congress and myself and my fellow officers.”

Byrd is a 28-year veteran of the Capitol police force. He was exonerated earlier this week for shooting Babbitt in a review of the incident.

His identity had been kept secret until his interview with NBC News. The New York Times reports Byrd and his family have received numerous death threats as some Republicans and Trump have tried to portray Babbitt as a martyr.

“I know that day I saved countless lives,” Byrd said. “I know members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and staff, were in jeopardy and in serious danger. And that’s my job.”

Watch Officer Byrd’s entire interview below:

Previous articleBridge Philanthropic’s ‘Our Pride Won’t Stop’ Highlights Champions of the LGBTQIA+ Movement
Next article‘Kimmel’ Asks Kids to Define ‘Karens’; RuPaul Emcees Plain Clothes Fashion Show ‘Drag Race’ Style (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO