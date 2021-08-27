Friday, August 27, 2021
Damon Dash Says Hype Williams Took the Private Jet Offered to Aaliyah the Day She Died (Watch)

damon dash
Damon Dash is interviewed on ET

*It’s been 20 years since the tragic death of Aaliyah in a plane crash, and her boyfriend at the time, Damon Dash, is just now revealing that the singer was supposed to be on another private jet sent by Lenny Kravitz, but it was taken by Hype Williams, leaving Aaliyah’s only way home the jet that ultimately went down.

Aaliyah was anxious to return home from the Bahamas, where she was filming the video for “Rock the Boat.” In an interview with ET’s Kevin Frazier this week, Dash said that Aaliyah texted him with concerns about the plane, a Cessna 402 twin-engine light aircraft. Dash said that he heard Kravitz “had offered her a jet, and then [the video’s director] Hype [Williams] took the jet. That’s what really pissed me off about the whole situation.”

It appears Dash is still pissed off. Frazier tried his best to get further explanation about this development, to no avail.

“F**k him,” he said, when asked if he’d ever talked to Williams about it.

Watch below:

