Cuban Link Shares Paperwork Alleging Fat Joe is a Snitch, Rapper Responds [VIDEO]

*Cuban Link, one of the original members of Terror Squad, has accused Fat Joe of being a snitch.

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, Cuban Link shared alleged paperwork attempting to prove that Fat Joe (born Joseph Antonio Cartagena) is a rat for the feds.

Check out the clips below.

“Exhibit A-the paperwork is in,” wrote Cuban Link, sharing a video of the alleged paperwork. “Now you might understand why I couldn’t get along with that animal but I guess let’s wait for the authenticity of this here paperwork..but like I said I’m just gonna sit back and watch the pale beluga whale get Brought in to shore by the rest of the fisherman!!”

The first post he shared was a broadcast of veteran radio personality Star on his YouTube show about the paperwork he received about Fat Joe — see clip above.

The paperwork alleges that Fat Joe spoke to the police about a gang-related murder. “Fat joes snitch report…so it starts,” wrote Cuban Link in the caption of his post.

In the second post, fans see details of the alleged paperwork — see below.

While fans debate about the authenticity of the paperwork, Fat Joe appears to have responded to the message, writing “When the HATE don’t work they start telling lies.”

Check out his response below.

Fat Joe previously spoke on snitching when weighing in rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s legal drama with the feds, saying, “I thought he was a nice guy, and now he can’t be my friend, he can’t come around me ever again. Those are rules. He crossed that line. I don’t even understand if I go to the club and they play his song — I’m keepin it a buck. I pray for people who cross that line — when they talk to the police and they snitch, I pray for them.”