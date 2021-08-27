Friday, August 27, 2021
Cuban Link Shares Paperwork Alleging Fat Joe is a Snitch, Rapper Responds [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

2017 BET Awards - Radio Broadcast Center - Day 1
Recording artist Fat Joe (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET)

*Cuban Link, one of the original members of Terror Squad, has accused Fat Joe of being a snitch. 

As reported by Hot New Hip Hop, Cuban Link shared alleged paperwork attempting to prove that Fat Joe (born Joseph Antonio Cartagena) is a rat for the feds.

Check out the clips below.

READ MORE: ‘I Saved Countless Lives’: Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt is Out of Hiding and Defending His Actions (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuban Link (@cubanlinkclk)

“Exhibit A-the paperwork is in,” wrote Cuban Link, sharing a video of the alleged paperwork. “Now you might understand why I couldn’t get along with that animal but I guess let’s wait for the authenticity of this here paperwork..but like I said I’m just gonna sit back and watch the pale beluga whale get Brought in to shore by the rest of the fisherman!!”

The first post he shared was a broadcast of veteran radio personality Star on his YouTube show about the paperwork he received about Fat Joe — see clip above.

The paperwork alleges that Fat Joe spoke to the police about a gang-related murder. “Fat joes snitch report…so it starts,” wrote Cuban Link in the caption of his post.

In the second post, fans see details of the alleged paperwork — see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuban Link (@cubanlinkclk)

While fans debate about the authenticity of the paperwork, Fat Joe appears to have responded to the message, writing “When the HATE don’t work they start telling lies.”

Check out his response below.

Fat Joe previously spoke on snitching when weighing in rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s legal drama with the feds, saying, “I thought he was a nice guy, and now he can’t be my friend, he can’t come around me ever again. Those are rules. He crossed that line. I don’t even understand if I go to the club and they play his song — I’m keepin it a buck. I pray for people who cross that line — when they talk to the police and they snitch, I pray for them.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAT JOE (@fatjoe)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

