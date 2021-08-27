Friday, August 27, 2021
Candiace Dillard Calls Jemele Hill ‘Chicken Sh*t’ After Remarks About RHOP Fight with Candiace Dillard-Bassett

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Jemele Hill / Getty

*Journalist Jemele Hill recently weighed in on the explosive fight between Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Monique Samuels on season 5 of “Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Following the reunion, Samuels opted not to return to the show for another season. As reported by The Jasmine Brand, Hill recently noted on Twitter that she’s catching up on episodes she missed and shared her thoughts on the fight. She tweeted: “My guilty pleasure summer watch is #RHOP. I’m finally at the season 5 reunion where Monique brought the binder. Here’s what I’m not understanding about their fight: When you dare someone to drag you, and then they do exactly what you asked, how is this an attack?”

When a fan responded and said “words and fist are two different things” … Jemele replied, “Yes and no. If my words are about the fact that I’m ready to fight, then that’s different. Candiace made it seem like she was ready for the get down. And clearly she wasn’t.”

She added that both Candiace and Monique are at fault for what happened.

READ MORE: Candiace Dillard Says ‘Light-Skinned Privilege’ is Reason Why RHOP Fans Don’t Criticize Ashley Darby

EURweb.com

“Clearly grown women fighting is a terrible look, but it is blame on both sides. Candiace is always telling people she’s about that action, and then you get that action you asked for, so … Part of me thinks the real emotional trauma is losing the fight. #RHOP,” Hill responded. 

EURweb.com

Candiace wasted no time clapping back at Jemele’s take on the infamous incident, tweeting: “Messaged you on ig since you’re too chicken sh*t to have you Twitter dm’s on. @jemelehill”

EURweb.com EURweb.com

Monique responded with a comment on theJasmineBRAND’s Instagram post, writing “[ 3 laughing face emojis] love @jemelehill she keeps it unapologetically real”

Watch Candiace and Monique’s explosive fight on RHOA below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

