Friday, August 27, 2021
Candace Owens Calls on Parents to Remove Kids from School: ‘We Are Churning Out Useful Idiots’

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Candace Owens via Twitter

*Candace Owens is back in the headlines this week, and this for criticizing academic disciplines that over little value to society.

As reported by Mediate, Owens noted that college students who “partake in such areas of study wind up hating capitalism,” the outlet writes. 

“They graduate college and they have no means to make money,” Owens said on her podcast. “You know what that turns them into? An angry person, a person that their country,” she explained, adding that “they go out and they become the Antifa thugs you see on the street, the Black Lives Matter thugs you see on the streets.”

“We are intentionally churning out useful idiots,” Owens said before asking her audience: “why are you sending your children to school?”

“If we do not win this battle nothing else will matter,” she said. “If these kids grow up and they belong to the system, America will fall. I am passionate right now in speaking to mothers and fathers and telling you that the time is now, to pull your kids out, bring your children back home. They will learn more in your household.”

READ MORE: Candace Owens Hit with $20M Lawsuit After Calling Kimberly Klacik a Strip Club ‘Madame’

Earlier this week, Owens was hit with a $20 million defamation lawsuit by former Maryland GOP congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik.

Klacik is coming for the right-wing provocateur after Owens posted a video to social media in June accusing Kimberly of being a strip club “madame” who laundered money and used campaign funds to buy and snort cocaine.

Owens responded to the lawsuit on Twitter, writing “Kimberly Klacik is a former stripper fraud who has me blocked on EVERY social media account since I exposed her shady FEC filings. She then called the lawsuit “frivolous” and an attempt “to distract/avoid questions about her FEC filings.”

“In making these allegations of criminal activity, [Owens] claimed to have received information from someone who ‘stripped with [Ms. Klacik]’ and who allegedly told [Owens] that Ms. Klacik used campaign funds to purchase cocaine and scammed people of millions,” the complaint states. “These caustic and made-up defamatory allegations are without factual support.”

In a statement to Law & Crime, Klacik attorney Jacob S. Frenkel said that “baseless character assassination has no place in political dialogue” and Owens used her “huge social media platform to attack a respected Baltimore political figure.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

