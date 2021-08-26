‘Thank You For Being a Friend’: Tamron Hall Gospelizes ‘Golden Girls’ Theme for New Season 3 Promo (Watch)

*“Tamron Hall” returns for a third season on Monday, Sept. 6, and she’s got a bright, shiny new promo to let everyone know.

Decked in sunshine yellow, the Daytime Emmy winner is shown in the spot handing out yellow promo balloons to random folks in New York City’s Central Park. Directed by Kevin Bray (“black-ish,” “Succession”), the visual is anchored by a rousing gospel version of Andrew Gold’s 1978 hit “Thank You for Being a Friend,” famously remade by Cynthia Fee as the theme song for NBC’s “Golden Girls.”

A choir in church robes eventually falls in behind Hall as she engages with the people, and there’s even a quick cameo appearance by her 2-year-old son Moses.

Watch below:

In the premiere episode on Sept. 3, as the nation is embarking on one of the most chaotic school years in history, Tamron delves into a conversation with parents, teachers and students who are navigating the passionate issues being discussed at home and in schools. Also during premiere week, Tamron kicks off the first-ever Tam Fam Kindness Challenge, an inspiring show highlighting what people are willing to do for others. Upcoming shows will feature a wide range of celebrity and human-interest guests.

“I can’t think of a more vital and relevant way to kick off season three than with two conversations happening in nearly every home right now,” said Tamron Hall. “The topic of masks in the classroom impacts parents and kids from coast to coast. This especially hits home for me as a mom as I am now teaching my 2-year-old son to wear a mask as he prepares for school. And as a Black woman, the discussion around critical race theory is important and I want to hear from those who are at the center of discussing race and what we teach our kids in school. Having these conversations is the kind of daytime TV my team lives for.”