Teyana Taylor Talks Recovery Process After Getting Lumps Removed from Breasts | WATCH

*On the new episode of Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s reality series, “We Got Love Teyana & Iman, ” Taylor, 30, opened up about a recent health scare.

The singer revealed that she underwent emergency surgery in Miami after finding lumps in her breasts. Dr. Altman, her physician, performed a biopsy to further determine what was going on. From there, she learned that the results came back fine — even despite the doctor describing it as a “complicated” procedure.

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this,” Taylor explained during the episode. “Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman.”

Following the procedure, Taylor shared that her first thoughts were on her two daughters, Junie, 5, and Rue, 11 months:

“When will I be able to hold my babies again?” the “How You Want It,” singer asked. Doctors then explained to her that she should wait at least six weeks until lifting her children, since the surgery was done on her chest and her underarms.🙏🏾🙏🏾

