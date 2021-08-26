Roy Wood Jr. Introduces ‘Home Whitification’… Because ‘Selling Home While Black’ is a Thing (Watch)

*Roy Wood Jr.’s recurring “Daily Show” character Leo Deblin is back, and this time he’s addressing the real life issue of home appraisers placing higher values on the homes of white owners. The issue came to light this year when a Black homeowner removed her home’s Black identifiers and had a white, male friend stand in during a second appraisal on her home, and was quoted a higher amount than what was given during the first appraisal that she attended, with her Black photos and books in place.

“Looking to sell your home, but can’t get a good price because you’re Black? Introducing Leo Deblin’s Home Whitification,” Wood’s sketch begins.

Deblin goes on to list all of the tactics he would use to white up the home of a Black owner, including a swap out of family photos for framed watercolor painting of boats, and the hanging of an art history diploma from Dartmouth.

“I’ll even whitify that garage,” he adds, saying he’ll switch out your 2005 Honda Civic “for a kayak, a pair of skiis, and a volleyball net that only got used once. Whoo, looking like a LL Bean catalog in this bitch.”

Watch below: