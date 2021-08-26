Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Business

Roy Wood Jr. Introduces ‘Home Whitification’… Because ‘Selling Home While Black’ is a Thing (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Introducing Leo Deblin's Home Whitification
Roy Wood Jr.’s ‘Leo Deblin’s Home Whitification’ – The Daily Show, Comedy Central

*Roy Wood Jr.’s recurring “Daily Show” character Leo Deblin is back, and this time he’s addressing the real life issue of home appraisers placing higher values on the homes of white owners. The issue came to light this year when a Black homeowner removed her home’s Black identifiers and had a white, male friend stand in during a second appraisal on her home, and was quoted a higher amount than what was given during the first appraisal that she attended, with her Black photos and books in place.

“Looking to sell your home, but can’t get a good price because you’re Black? Introducing Leo Deblin’s Home Whitification,” Wood’s sketch begins.

Deblin goes on to list all of the tactics he would use to white up the home of a Black owner, including a swap out of family photos for framed watercolor painting of boats, and the hanging of an art history diploma from Dartmouth.

“I’ll even whitify that garage,” he adds, saying he’ll switch out your 2005 Honda Civic “for a kayak, a pair of skiis, and a volleyball net that only got used once. Whoo, looking like a LL Bean catalog in this bitch.”

Watch below:

Previous article50 Cent Hits Back at Ex Drug Lord’s Billion-Dollar ‘Power’ Lawsuit
Next articleOmar Sy Says ‘Lupin’ Character is ‘Very Close to My Background’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO