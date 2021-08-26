Omar Sy Says ‘Lupin’ Character is ‘Very Close to My Background’

*If you’re looking for a fun, exciting, and action-packed series to binge on, Netflix’s “Lupin” is a must-have to add to your must-watch list.

Omar Sy stars as Arsène Lupin, a contemporary retelling of the French classic story about the titular gentleman thief and master of disguise. The series is directed by Ludovic Bernard and Hugo Gélin and is produced by the oldest film company in the world, Gaumont Télévision (Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck).

When we caught up with Omar earlier this month at the Netflix panel during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, we wanted to know just how much of his own swag does he embed into the character. Check out what he had to say below.

“I gave everything to Assane. He’s an amazing character and I wanted to have a character with something very, very close to my background, being a Sinhalese descendent growing up in France and trying to make it in a country you grew up but also a country who really doesn’t understand you and who you are,” Sy explained to EUR’s Ny MaGee.

“I’m very close to him because of this,” he said of the character before gushing about all the fun the cast and crew had filming the series.

“Shooting that was fun because we were shooting in Paris — all the cameras, the drones Louis had was so amazing, and you have to see him on set. He’s a geek with his steady cams, drones. He’s always running around. We’re just like kids with adult stories, and we had a lot of fun with George creating that, talking about what we can do next, we were really playing, really, really playing. So, of course, we had fun.

When I also gush about how fun the series is to watch, Omar replies: “That’s so good to hear because it means it wasn’t a selfish pleasure,” he noted of all the fun he had shooting the “Lupin.”

“We shared it with you guys,” he added.

Omar, known for his comedy, was asked during TCA what it’s like to transition to a dramatic series such as this one.

“It’s very interesting and I like doing different things. You know, as an actor you want to always try new stuff and try an adventure and try a new environment, new people, new type of thing. And it’s not that different for me,” he said.

“It’s just the way to say stuff, but there is — I don’t know how to explain that clearly, but it’s just a form, like a shape of saying stuff. So the drama and comedy is just a shape and for me, it’s not that different, it’s just another rhythm,” he continued. “It’s just another type of sensitivity. But I love both actually because it’s not that far for me. It’s very close. It’s always about feelings and sensitivity, so I like expressing myself in both even if I’m more comfortable in comedy.”

“Lupin” season one and two are now streaming on Netflix.