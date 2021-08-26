Thursday, August 26, 2021
Mekhi Phifer & Ron Cephas Jones Star In ‘Truth Be Told’ | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0

*Truth be told…Mekhi Phifer and Meryl Streep are a duo we didn’t know, we needed!

While we wait for Hollywood to come up with the script, Phifer currently stars in Apple TV Plus’ anthology drama “Truth Be Told.Season two follows investigative reporter turned true-crime pod-caster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) on a new case involving her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). Series regulars Ron Cephas Jones and Tami Roman also also return this season.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Jones and Phifer about the new season.

Truth Be Told, Ron Cephas Jones, Haneefah Wood
Ron Cephas Jones and Haneefah Wood in “Truth Be Told,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Cole: How’d you prepare for your character’s new challenges this season?

Jones: Brain CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is something that even medical professionals are still learning about…I conducted my own research and we’re learning about this particular illness as we go along. While we didn’t understand what it was in season one, we’re identifying more with it in season two – it’s beautiful art with Tami, Octavia, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and I on screen – the audience will witness the disease becomes a family disease.

Mekhi Phifer, Merle Dandridge, Truth Be Told
Mekhi Phifer and Merle Dandridge in “Truth Be Told,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Cole: Truth be told, Mekhi who would you love to make a movie with next?

Phifer: I would love to make a movie with Meryl Streep.

Truth Be Told
Haneefah Wood, Octavia Spencer, Tami Roman and Ron Cephas Jones in “Truth Be Told,” now streaming on Apple TV+.

Cole: Why should people watch “Truth Be Told?”

Phifer: It’s unlike anything that’s on the air. Our drama is filled with great talents, writers, directors, showrunners; along with strong female leads – it’s exquisite to watch. This show will keep you on your toes and have you up late. Once you watch one episode, you’ll want to watch the next one.

Get ready to solve the mystery with Phifer and Jones as “Truth Be Told” airs new episodes every Friday globally on Apple TV+.

Ty Cole
Ty Cole is an Award-winning Entertainment Reporter based in New York City. With over four years of professional experience, he has worked with many publications and created solid relationships with numerous media professionals in the space. He has covered an array of A-list red carpets for major networks including WE-TV, BET, Freeform, VH1, TV One, Lifetime, ABC, The Oscars, and more.

