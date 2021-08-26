*Truth be told…Mekhi Phifer and Meryl Streep are a duo we didn’t know, we needed!

While we wait for Hollywood to come up with the script, Phifer currently stars in Apple TV Plus’ anthology drama “Truth Be Told.” Season two follows investigative reporter turned true-crime pod-caster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) on a new case involving her childhood friend, media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson). Series regulars Ron Cephas Jones and Tami Roman also also return this season.

EUR correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Jones and Phifer about the new season.

Cole: How’d you prepare for your character’s new challenges this season?

Jones: Brain CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is something that even medical professionals are still learning about…I conducted my own research and we’re learning about this particular illness as we go along. While we didn’t understand what it was in season one, we’re identifying more with it in season two – it’s beautiful art with Tami, Octavia, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood, and I on screen – the audience will witness the disease becomes a family disease.

Cole: Truth be told, Mekhi who would you love to make a movie with next?

Phifer: I would love to make a movie with Meryl Streep.

Cole: Why should people watch “Truth Be Told?”

Phifer: It’s unlike anything that’s on the air. Our drama is filled with great talents, writers, directors, showrunners; along with strong female leads – it’s exquisite to watch. This show will keep you on your toes and have you up late. Once you watch one episode, you’ll want to watch the next one.

Get ready to solve the mystery with Phifer and Jones as “Truth Be Told” airs new episodes every Friday globally on Apple TV+.