Thursday, August 26, 2021
Home** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

Lonnie’s Reno Room: Kansas City Tradition Reborn at the Ambassador Hotel | PicsVideo

By LaRita Shelby
0

Lonnie McFadden at Lonnies Club 2021
Lonnie McFadden dazzles at the new KC hot spot named after him. https://www.lonniesrenoclub.com

*Fine dining and great entertainment go hand in hand but rarely does it evoke the traditions of yesteryear in such grand style.

Well thanks to Paul and Kara Courtney, of Kansas City’s downtown Ambassador Hotel, Lonnie McFadden now has a permanent home to razzle, dazzle and mesmerize the crowd with his spirited performance in Lonnie’s Reno Club.

Lonnie is a quadruple threat. He sings like Lonnie, that’s his name, but his voice is tinged with the velvet fibers of Billy Eckstein, Nat King Cole and Jimmy Scott.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: TikTok Removing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ Videos, ‘Glorifies Dangerous Acts’

Lonnie McFadden -trumpet

Mr. McFadden is a firecracker on stage switching hand to hand from vocal solos to riveting trumpet solos without missing a beat. Lonnie’s energy is infectious as he tells stories of his father Jimmy McFadden, who was part of Kansas City’s legendary Four Chocolate Drops.

True to form, Lonnie incorporates tap dancing into his act.  It is complete with the precision and artistic flair of famous hoofers from the early days of jazz. Lonnie does more than put on a show, he is the show.  He is a consummate storyteller, humorist, song stylist, musician and an all-around entertainer.

Kara and Paul Courey Ambassador Hotel Aug 22 2021
Paul and Kara Courtney

The Courtney’s had witnessed how Lonnie can move a crowd and they decided to design an entire lounge for him at The Ambassador Hotel.

Lonnie named it after the famous Reno Club formerly located at 602 E. 12th Street where the Count Basie Orchestra began in 1935.  The legacy is alive and well at Lonnie’s Reno Club where each set is filled with standards such as Unforgettable, A Wonderful World and The Benny Moten Swing. Of course, Lonnie accents the evening with an original tune or two.

Each rendition is music to your ears and a joyful blitz to all of the other senses.  Rounding out the titillating acoustic experience is Andrew Ouellette on piano, Zach Beeson on bass and Tyree Johnson on drums.

LaRita Shelby Anita Dixon Lonnie McFadden 082221
EURweb’s Jazzy Rita Shelby and KC UNESCO’s Anita Dixon are thrilled by the show put on by Lonnie McFadden at Lonnie’s Reno Club Aug 22 2021

According to jazz historian and KC luminary Anita Dixon, real Kansas City jazz has returned.

Reservations are hard to come by for the Lonnie McFadden show on Saturday and Sunday nights but it’s a worthwhile experience that will have fans longing to return.

For show info:  https://www.lonniesrenoclub.com

LaRita-Shelby-cropped-slate-shot

LaRita “Jazzy Rita” Shelby is a writer & entertainer and Director of Digital Strategy & Sales for EURweb.com, newly branded Everything Urban & Radioscope.  Winner of MIMPA’S 2020 Entertainment Journalist of the Year Award & Proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho.  LaRita is the author of The Brand Beside the Brand and On My Father’s Side. Chat, swap ideas & vision at [email protected]

Previous articleDouble Standard? Lil Nas X Asks ‘Where’s the Outrage’ Over Tony Hawk’s Blood-infused Skateboard
LaRita Shelbyhttp://www.RitaShelby.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as Director of Digital Strategy and Sales at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO