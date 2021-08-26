Thursday, August 26, 2021
Lil Nas X Claps Back After Tony Hawk Drops Blood-Infused Skateboards

By Ny MaGee
Lil Nas X - Satan Shoe w Nike logo (MSCHF)
Lil Nas X – Satan Shoe w Nike logo (MSCHF)

*Lil Nas X is speaking out after Tony Hawk announced that his blood has been mixed into the paint on his new limited edition skateboards.

Back in March, Nas X dropped his limited-edition sneaker collection called “Satan” which features a pentagram and real human blood. The rapper collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which were released for $1,018 a pop. According to PEOPLE, they sold out in less than a minute.

Per Yahoo, the controversial kicks are modified Nike Air Max 97s, and reference Luke 10:18, a Bible verse about Satan’s fall from heaven. The human blood in the sole was drawn from members of the MSCHF team.

Nike was quick to distance itself from the shoes, noting in a statement “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” the company said. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

Nas X took to Twitter on Wednesday to question why Hawk’s similar offering wasn’t met with the same backlash that his Satan shoes received.

“Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Nas X wrote.

READ MORE: Lil Nas X Drops Nike ‘Satan’ Shoes Made with Human Blood Amid Backlash to His ‘Montero’ Video

Several Twitter users were quick to clap back, with one writing “No yours was satanic and sacrilegious. That’s why people called you out.”

Another wrote, “Sir, you’re very talented and smart. Please don’t continue to miss the point. Folks didn’t like your shoes because it was a Satan shoe. And the vast majority of people, irregardless of their view towards your sexuality, don’t play with satanic imagery. No one’s out to get you.”

A third added “i can’t believe you still don’t see the issue with your shoe.there’s a clear difference. the skateboard was make to PROMOTE A DRINK. yours had 666 and a verse of the bible on it?? mocking christianity. open your eyes lil nas x.”

EURweb.com

You can check out the promotional video for Tony Hawk’s blood-infused skateboards below.

“I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs. This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks,” said Hawk in a press release. 

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

- Advertisement -

