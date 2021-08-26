Letitia Wright Hospitalized After Suffering Minor Injury on ‘Black Panther’ Set

*Letitia Wright suffered an injury while filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Boston and had to be hospitalized, but the actress is expected to be released soon.

“Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’” a spokesperson told Variety on Wednesday. “She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

The exact details of the incident have not been released, but Page Six reports that the accident involved a stunt rig and Wright suffered minor injuries.

Most of the “Black Panther” production has been filming in Atlanta. Wright’s accident on the Boston set is not expected to negatively impact shooting, per the report.

Write returns to reprise her role of Shuri alongside actors Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously confirmed that “everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

We reported earlier that director Ryan Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died.

The actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler said it was “difficult,” to return to the film without his leading man.

“It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop,” he said. “He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else,” Coogler explained.

“Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is slated for release on July 8, 2022.