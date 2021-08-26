Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomePodcasts
Podcasts

Here’s How Ice Cube Became Doughboy in ‘Boyz n the Hood’: The ‘Renaissance Man’ Podcast | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Jalen Rose - Ice Cube (Jalen Rose-Getty)
Jalen Rose – Ice Cube (Jalen Rose-Getty)

*(Via NY Post) – We all know my “Renaissance Man” guest as Ice Cube or O’Shea Jackson Sr. But initially before he went Hollywood in “Boyz n the Hood,” he wasn’t so certain the name Doughboy would be forever linked to his body of work. Late great director John Singleton approached him because he wanted to make a movie about the NWA lifestyle and ethos.

“He was just adamant about the group, NWA, the kind of music that we were doing. And, you know, his whole thing was like ‘the film version of what you are doing and, you know, nobody is showing that,’” Ice Cube told me of Singleton. “They got, the East Coast versions of what this is, you know, but nobody’s done our version like our ‘Do the Right Thing.’ So he just kept saying, ‘Man, you Doughboy, you Doughboy, man. I could see it.’ … I’m listening because I’m very interested. You know, John is an interesting cat, but I’m thinking he going to hire somebody else, whatever actor that was popping … But he was adamant that, ‘It’s you.’ … So he believed in me before I did because I thought you had to be trained to act and by the time this movie come out, you gonna hire Todd Bridges or something.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Georgia Man Fatally Shoots Miami Beach Tourist, Danced On Top of Lifeless Body

Ice Cube as Doughboy
Ice Cube as Doughboy in 1991’s ‘Boyz n the Hood’

But Singleton might as well have said, ‘Whatcha you talkin’ bout, Willis?’ because Ice Cube was his guy. To prepare, the budding actor did a lot of ad lib work and Laurence Fishburne took him under his wing, dishing out advice. When the movie premiered 30 years ago, it was a revelation. Singleton introduced a new raw genre that would be imitated but never duplicated. But with that film, he also unleashed a force on Hollywood: Ice Cube, the thespian.

Get the rest of this story at NY Post or LISTEN to the Podcast via the player below.

Previous articleLonnie’s Reno Room: Kansas City Tradition Reborn at the Ambassador Hotel | PicsVideo
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO