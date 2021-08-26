Here’s How Ice Cube Became Doughboy in ‘Boyz n the Hood’: The ‘Renaissance Man’ Podcast | LISTEN

*(Via NY Post) – We all know my “Renaissance Man” guest as Ice Cube or O’Shea Jackson Sr. But initially before he went Hollywood in “Boyz n the Hood,” he wasn’t so certain the name Doughboy would be forever linked to his body of work. Late great director John Singleton approached him because he wanted to make a movie about the NWA lifestyle and ethos.

“He was just adamant about the group, NWA, the kind of music that we were doing. And, you know, his whole thing was like ‘the film version of what you are doing and, you know, nobody is showing that,’” Ice Cube told me of Singleton. “They got, the East Coast versions of what this is, you know, but nobody’s done our version like our ‘Do the Right Thing.’ So he just kept saying, ‘Man, you Doughboy, you Doughboy, man. I could see it.’ … I’m listening because I’m very interested. You know, John is an interesting cat, but I’m thinking he going to hire somebody else, whatever actor that was popping … But he was adamant that, ‘It’s you.’ … So he believed in me before I did because I thought you had to be trained to act and by the time this movie come out, you gonna hire Todd Bridges or something.”

But Singleton might as well have said, ‘Whatcha you talkin’ bout, Willis?’ because Ice Cube was his guy. To prepare, the budding actor did a lot of ad lib work and Laurence Fishburne took him under his wing, dishing out advice. When the movie premiered 30 years ago, it was a revelation. Singleton introduced a new raw genre that would be imitated but never duplicated. But with that film, he also unleashed a force on Hollywood: Ice Cube, the thespian.

