Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeNews
News

Georgia Man Fatally Shoots Miami Beach Tourist, Danced On Top of Lifeless Body

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Tamarius David, Dustin Wakefield via GoFundMe

*A 22-year-old killer from Georgia has been arrested for fatally shooting a tourist in Miami and then dancing over his lifeless body. 

Tamarius David reportedly shot 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield in Miami Beach, Florida, as the man attempted to protect his one-year-old son. Wakefield was eating at the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant on Ocean Drive on Tuesday when the incident occurred. 

“After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” said a witness who wished to remain anonymous, as reported by Complex

Check out the video report below.

READ MORE: Toddler Shoots & Kills Florida Mom (Shamaya Lynn) Who Was on Zoom Work Call | VIDEO

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying ‘It’s time to die.’ He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” said his uncle, Mike Wakefield, per the Miami Herald. “Justin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.” 

According to the arrest report, David admitted to being “high on mushrooms” when he killed Wakefield, who was on vacation from Castlerock, Colorado. David said the hallucinogens “made him feel empowered.” 

David has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder. 

“I’m angry and disgusted by the horrific shooting yesterday of Dustin Wakefield,” said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber in a statement. “Though it appears it was entirely random, that does not make it any less shocking or provide any solace to his young family.” 

Wakefield’s uncle has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to support his nephew’s family.

Previous articleMy Cousin Benny Shelby, The Life of a Kansas City Legend
Next articleAaliyah’s Mom Condemns Author for Promoting Unauthorized Biography at Singer’s Gravesite
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO