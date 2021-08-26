Georgia Man Fatally Shoots Miami Beach Tourist, Danced On Top of Lifeless Body

*A 22-year-old killer from Georgia has been arrested for fatally shooting a tourist in Miami and then dancing over his lifeless body.

Tamarius David reportedly shot 21-year-old Dustin Wakefield in Miami Beach, Florida, as the man attempted to protect his one-year-old son. Wakefield was eating at the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant on Ocean Drive on Tuesday when the incident occurred.

“After the shooting, he was dancing on top of the guy,” said a witness who wished to remain anonymous, as reported by Complex.

Check out the video report below.

READ MORE: Toddler Shoots & Kills Florida Mom (Shamaya Lynn) Who Was on Zoom Work Call | VIDEO

“This guy came in with a gun waving it, saying ‘It’s time to die.’ He pointed the gun at his son and Dustin said, ‘He’s only a boy,’” said his uncle, Mike Wakefield, per the Miami Herald. “Justin stood up between the gunman and the baby and he shot him. He shot him multiple times on the ground.”

According to the arrest report, David admitted to being “high on mushrooms” when he killed Wakefield, who was on vacation from Castlerock, Colorado. David said the hallucinogens “made him feel empowered.”

David has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and attempted murder.

“I’m angry and disgusted by the horrific shooting yesterday of Dustin Wakefield,” said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber in a statement. “Though it appears it was entirely random, that does not make it any less shocking or provide any solace to his young family.”

Wakefield’s uncle has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to support his nephew’s family.