Thursday, August 26, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Busta Rhymes’ Anti-Mask Rant Gets Interesting Reactions from Social Media | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

7E7FD6E9-F316-453E-9753-5A80B4D80D07_1_201_a
Busta Rhymes – screenshot

*Legendary rapper #BustaRhymes was trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of him ranting about COVID-19 measures currently in place.

While on stage at the Seoul Taco’s 10th-anniversary block party in Missouri, Busta stated, “COVID can suck a d–k.” He then took aim at the rules and regulations surrounding mask-wearing.

“All these little weird a– government policies and mandates, suck a d–k,” the 49-year-old shouted to a cheering crowd.

Though masks have been shown to slow the spread of COVID-19, the “Touch It” rapper claimed that mask mandates were the government’s way of stripping away our civil liberties.

“It’s called the God-given right of freedom, right? No human being is supposed to tell you that you can’t even breathe freely. F–k your mask. I’m sayin,’ some of y’all might feel differently, but f–k your mask.”

Busta told fans that he could not rap nor eat while wearing a face covering and complained that “we can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

Of course, Twitter proceeded to drag Busta for his anti-mask rhetoric, which comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to endanger the lives of millions.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: My Alternative Lifestyle: 24 Hours of Joy and Pain: From My Son’s Wedding to Watching My Aunt Take Her Last Breath

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleAaliyah’s Mom Condemns Author for Promoting Unauthorized Biography at Singer’s Gravesite
Next articleTikTok Removing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ Videos, ‘Glorifies Dangerous Acts’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO