Busta Rhymes’ Anti-Mask Rant Gets Interesting Reactions from Social Media | WATCH

*Legendary rapper #BustaRhymes was trending on Twitter after a video surfaced of him ranting about COVID-19 measures currently in place.

While on stage at the Seoul Taco’s 10th-anniversary block party in Missouri, Busta stated, “COVID can suck a d–k.” He then took aim at the rules and regulations surrounding mask-wearing.

“All these little weird a– government policies and mandates, suck a d–k,” the 49-year-old shouted to a cheering crowd.

Though masks have been shown to slow the spread of COVID-19, the “Touch It” rapper claimed that mask mandates were the government’s way of stripping away our civil liberties.

“It’s called the God-given right of freedom, right? No human being is supposed to tell you that you can’t even breathe freely. F–k your mask. I’m sayin,’ some of y’all might feel differently, but f–k your mask.”

Busta told fans that he could not rap nor eat while wearing a face covering and complained that “we can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.”

Of course, Twitter proceeded to drag Busta for his anti-mask rhetoric, which comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to endanger the lives of millions.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: My Alternative Lifestyle: 24 Hours of Joy and Pain: From My Son’s Wedding to Watching My Aunt Take Her Last Breath