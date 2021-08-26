BLIND ITEM: The Couple

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

There is a voice recording of this foreign-born A-list mostly movie actress after finishing a take in a recently released sequel. The recording is an epic blowout between the actress and her A-list actor husband. The recording lasts about five minutes before she realizes the sound was still rolling from the scene. The recording is the complete opposite of how they portray themselves to the public.

Can you guess who the A-list couple is? Sound off in the comments.