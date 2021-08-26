Aaliyah’s Mom Condemns Author for Promoting Unauthorized Biography at Singer’s Gravesite

*Aaliyah’s mother Diane Haughton has condemned an author she claims is attempting to profit off her daughter’s legacy with an unauthorized biography about the late singer.

Haughton accuses the author of promoting the book at Aaliyah’s gravesite in Westchester County, New York.

“Due to the behavior of an individual that has been to Aaliyah’s resting place in order to promote a book, I have been forced to make a drastic change at Ferncliff Cemetery and Mausoleum,” Haughton wrote in part on the official Instagram account for the singer, ran by her estate.

“This person interrupted all my thoughts and ideas to make August 25th, 2021 a day of Remembrance and Love for my daughter,” she continued.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for this and know I love you and always will. Aaliyah’s life will still shine no matter what,” Haughton added.

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001 at age 22.

In her post, Haughton never named author Kathy Iandoli, who penned an unauthorized biography of Aaliyah titled “Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah.” However, Iandoli responded on Twitter.

“I did not promote my book outside of Aaliyah’s gravesite,” Iandoli said Tuesday. “That is offensive to even suggest. I have been told that fans have had my book there with them. Please no longer bring my book to Ferncliff. Apologies that fans can not visit Aaliyah’s resting place.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Iandoli explained her motivation for wanting to tell Aaliyah’s story.

“The conversation that’s surrounded Aaliyah has been so disjointed,” she said. “We’re now getting the most negative parts of the highlight reel, and I wanted to not only flip the narrative but really hold a magnifying glass to the narrative and show who she was.”

Iandoli claims she “did reach out to the family for permission,” to work on the book but they declined to work with her.

“I did the due diligence of asking because that was the first line, like I wanted that for myself as a person who respected her family, but it didn’t work out,” she said.