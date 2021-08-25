Yvonne Orji On What ‘Insecure’ Taught Her For ‘Vacation Friends’ Film

*Yvonne Orji is starring in Hulu’s “Vacation Friends” alongside Lil Rel Howery, John Cena, and Meredith Hagner. In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.” But, months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving; what happens on vacation doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

Orji talked with EUR’s Jill Munroe about her chemistry with Lil Rel, how working on “Insecure” taught her about nuance in comedy, and what type of vacation friend she is.

“Rel and I worked together on “Insecure,” and we know each other from the comedy world, so, getting into this movie, we had a shorthand with each other,” she shared about her onscreen chemistry with Howery. “It’s funny, “Insecure” fans are like, ‘so Molly and Quinton did end up together.’ I have to tell them; these are two different people.”

Jill Munroe: What type of vacation friend are you? Are you the friend that turns everyone up, or are you the regimented friend?

Yvonne Orji: I’m not the friend with the schedule. I will cancel some stuff. I definitely go with the flow. I like a mixture of activity and relaxation. If I get overwhelmed, or anything starts at six in the morning, it’s not a vacation anymore.

Jill Munroe: In “Vacation Friends,” Emily is more of a straight-laced friend in comparison to Molly. What was it like going to opposite ends of the comedy spectrum?

Yvonne Orji: I like the nuance. As comedians, people always expect us to be big and loud. There are levels to comedy, and there is humor in nuance as well. That’s something that being on “Insecure” taught me. When I came in as a stand-up comic and expected to be big, they told me, ‘oh no, we need you right here.’ I’m grateful for that because it’s taken me into different realms. I can be funny with a head tilt and an eye – and that’s enough. It works with a lot of things. You don’t want things to be so broad.

“Vacation Friends” also features Robert Wisdom as Harold, Andrew Bachelor as Gabe, and Lynn Whitfield as Suzanne. Directed by Clay Tarver, the film will be available exclusively on Hulu starting August 27th.