Whoopi Goldberg Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ and Credits Barbara Walters for Saving Her Career

*Whoopi Goldberg recently shared her thoughts on ‘cancel culture,’ and this current climate where “all somebody has to do is say you said” something and you are subjected to harassment and threats.

“I feel like the truth doesn’t seem to matter as much these days,” Goldberg said, as reported by Variety.

“Because there is cancel culture, people will call or text and say ‘I’m not buying your product. This is who you have talking about your product, me and my five million followers — if you keep her — we’re not going to buy your car, or we’re not going to buy your shampoo or we’re not going to buy your toothbrush or we’re not going to buy your Pampers,” Goldberg said.

The actress noted that she was out of work for five years after she allegedly joked about President George W. Bush in 2004. She was able to bounce back when Barbara Walters offered her a hosting gig on “The View.”

“Lucky for me, Barbara Walters offered me a job and said, ‘Hey, would you like to do this?’ And I was like, ‘You know, I’m not in favor in the general public.’ She said, ‘You’ll be perfect.’”

In June, Whoopi nearly found herself canceled again after an old clip resurfaced of a heated conversation between herself and actor Hasan Minhaj that occurred during an episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted.

The episode, which originally aired in Feb. 2020, apparently still triggers people. As reported by Blavity, during the conversation, Minhaj criticized the Democratic party and Whoopi wasn’t having it.

“You have two existing parties. You got the new woke party, that movement and then you got the establishment and they’re eating each other alive, that’s the truth,” Minhaj said.

Goldberg disagreed and fired back by telling him to stop listening to the media. She also credited Joe Biden for ending apartheid.

“Here’s the thing that you’re missing. We’ve been doing all that work that all these five-year-olds say ‘Well y’all haven’t been doing that’ bulls**t. How do you think apartheid changed? We did that. That’s what Joe Biden did. Nobody does everything the way you want them to do it,” Goldberg affirmed.

“But God damn do not put down the people whose shoulders you’re standing on. You are standing on our shoulders and we are holding the line and for people to say you’re uninspiring. F**k you uninspiring. What are you inspiring?” Goldberg continued.