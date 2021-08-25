Watch this Toddler’s Reaction the Moment She Realized Cotton Candy is Edible

*This adorable little girl has gone viral for her reaction to experiencing cotton candy for the first time.

Seated in what looks like an office chair, the toddler was handed a piece of the fluffy stuff. She immediately rubbed the softness against her cheek, and appeared content with that alone. You hear laughter from adults in the background, and someone tells the child that she can eat it.

The baby, repping Texas on her blue jersey, treads lightly and carefully takes a bite.

Her reaction – a smile that grows into an expression of sheer joy – says it all.

Watch below: