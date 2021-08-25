Watch ‘Queen Sugar’s’ Kofi Siriboe in Trailer for New Netflix Romantic Drama ‘Really Love’

*Actor Kofi Siriboe, best known for his role of Ralph Angel in Ava Duvernay and Oprah Winfrey’s drama series “Queen Sugar,” takes the lead in the new romantic drama “Really Love,” premiering on Netflix today, August 25th.

The Black love story set in gentrifying Washington D.C. features Siriboe as Isaiah Maxwell, a young painter at a crossroads in his life, searching for his artistic voice. While attending the exhibition of his colleague Yusef Davis (Michael Ealy), he meets Stevie (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing). It is then that his entire world changes as he struggles between breaking into a competitive art world, while balancing a whirlwind romance he never expected.

“Really Love” debuted at AFI Fest while Siriboe and Wong-Loi-Sing won the Special Jury Award for Acting at SXSW. Supporting cast includes Naturi Naughton, Uzo Adubo, Mack Wilds, Jade Eshete and the late Suzzanne Douglas.

Watch the trailer below: