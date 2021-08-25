Wednesday, August 25, 2021
‘Red Table Talk’ Inks Deal With iHeartMedia to Launch Audio Network

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Jada Pinkett Smith’s EMMY Award-winning talk show “Red Table Talk” has inked an overall deal with iHeartMedia to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network. 

As reported by Radio Facts, the upcoming slate of projects will include two audio series: “Red Table Talk,” hosted by Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris; and “Positively Gam,” a podcast hosted by Banfield-Norris.

The Red Table Talk Audio Network will launch five original series over the next two years –to be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. The projects will be available on iHeartRadio and most podcast platforms.

READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy Steam Their Vaginas on Red Table Talk [VIDEO]

Per Deadline, the first show to launch will be the podcast version of the Emmy Award-nominated Red Table Talk: The Estefansfeaturing Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan—making its debut on Aug. 25. 

“We are thrilled to join the Red Table Talk Audio Network,” Gloria tells Deadline. “This podcast lets my fans get to know me, my amazing daughter, Emily, and my niece, Lili, on a deeper level through our hold-nothing-back opinions and life experiences. Having our Facebook show on this new network allows us to reach millions of new listeners everywhere and we’re excited to have that opportunity.”

The Estefans’ podcast is part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura, a platform dedicated to Latinx voices and creators. 

Additional podcasts joining the Red Table Talk Audio Network will be announced in the coming months, per the report. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

