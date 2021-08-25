‘Red Table Talk’ Inks Deal With iHeartMedia to Launch Audio Network

*Jada Pinkett Smith’s EMMY Award-winning talk show “Red Table Talk” has inked an overall deal with iHeartMedia to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network.

As reported by Radio Facts, the upcoming slate of projects will include two audio series: “Red Table Talk,” hosted by Jada, her daughter Willow Smith and Jada’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris; and “Positively Gam,” a podcast hosted by Banfield-Norris.

The Red Table Talk Audio Network will launch five original series over the next two years –to be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. The projects will be available on iHeartRadio and most podcast platforms.

Very excited about the Red Table Talk: The Estefans Podcast coming your way, people!! 😃☀️❤️ https://t.co/Zv8aAZaAsZ — Gloria Estefan (@GloriaEstefan) August 23, 2021

Per Deadline, the first show to launch will be the podcast version of the Emmy Award-nominated Red Table Talk: The Estefans—featuring Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan—making its debut on Aug. 25.

“We are thrilled to join the Red Table Talk Audio Network,” Gloria tells Deadline. “This podcast lets my fans get to know me, my amazing daughter, Emily, and my niece, Lili, on a deeper level through our hold-nothing-back opinions and life experiences. Having our Facebook show on this new network allows us to reach millions of new listeners everywhere and we’re excited to have that opportunity.”

The Estefans’ podcast is part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura, a platform dedicated to Latinx voices and creators.

Additional podcasts joining the Red Table Talk Audio Network will be announced in the coming months, per the report.