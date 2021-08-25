R. Kelly Controlled Girlfriends During Gayle King Interview: Trial Witness

*Day five of R. Kelly’s Trial is underway and more shocking revelation’s are coming to light, including the circumstances in which Gayle King’s explosive CBS interview with R. Kelly and his girlfriends took place.

Per, The Associated Press reported, a woman identified as Jane Doe testified in court that Kelly had complete control of the 2019 interview for CBS. The woman claims the singer would cough to direct the women to back up his claims that he didn’t sexually assault them.

“‘He did a cough that he usually does so everyone knows he is there. Letting us know that he was in the room with us.” the woman testified.

Here are a couple of interesting responses to the news:

Duh Azriel been told us this. Hell, she told us everything 😂

whoaxri

Whether he’s persuading them or not, everyone ultimately made their own decision. They weren’t on chains or forced to do shit. They wanted to please him to get (what y’all like to say) clout or even to make their parents proud because let’s be real, some of the parents pushed their daughter to be with him. Idgaf what y’all think R. Kelly said or did prior to the interview, they chose to go along with it and every single person from the documentary stated that they easily left him when they wanted to. So, what is he really controlling? Besides, we’ve been heard about the cough. According to the statement, that was to let them know that “he was in the room” not to dictate what was being said. Therefore, everything that they said was what they wanted to say and this piece of information is stupid. He wouldn’t even have had to let them know he was there, they should’ve knew

