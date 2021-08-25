Lil Nas X Takes the High Road After Boosie Badazz Threatens to ‘Beat His A**’ [VIDEO]

*Lil Nas X recently took to Twitter to proclaim his self-love in response to Boosie Badazz threatening violence over the rapper’s homosexuality.

On Monday, Boosie chopped it up with the hosts of The Breakfast Club and reiterated his criticism of the openly gay rap star.

“If you got your kids watching TV, if you’re trying to raise strong young Black men, would you be cool with your kids watching it?” Boosie told host Charlamagne tha God during the interview.

“I gotta speak up because as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion no more on sexuality. Everything is harm!” Boosie said before noting that he will “beat his [Lil Nas X] ass.”

You can watch Boosie’s full interview via the clip below.

READ MORE: Boosie Badazz Takes Aim at Gay Rapper Lil Nas X While Defending DaBaby [WATCH]

Lil Nas X appeared to respond to the comments on social media while promoting his new single.

“wow…. this is insane. almost as insane as my new single “industry baby” which is out now!” he tweeted.

“the shit y’all say about me would drive me crazy if i didn’t already love myself,” he said in a follow-up post.

Boosie previously took aim at Lil Nas X while defending rapper DaBaby’s homophobic comments.

Boosie took to Instagram Live to slam the cancel culture for taking aim at DaBaby after his offensive remarks at the Rolling Loud Festival. In a video addressing the controversy, Boosie called out Nas X and warned the trolls and bullies within the LGBTQP+ community that they can not force everyone to celebrate same-sex relations.

“Everybody not with their nephew sucking dick. Everybody not with that shit. You just can’t just put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool,” Boosie said on IG. “Nas X say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don’t fuck with him like you fuck with DaBaby. You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don’t feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don’t think that’s disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It’s totally disrespect.”

He added, “If I’m at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I’ma drag his ass offstage and beat his ass. You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherfuckin’ crazy motherfucker—or you like dick too.”

Hear his full explicit remarks via the clip below.