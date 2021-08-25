Kanye West: Rapper Files to Legally Change His Name to ‘Ye’

*Kanye West has applied to change his legal name from to simply Ye.

In the documents, obtained by PEOPLE, the hip-hop star cites “personal reasons” for the change. A judge in California will now need to sign off on the petition.

Following the release of his “Ye” album in 2018, West announced he would be changing his stage name.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,'” West said at the time of the album’s title. “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

The news of the name change comes ahead of Ye’s third listening party for his upcoming tenth studio album “Donda.” The project is named after his mother who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007. She was 58.

The album was originally set to release in July 2020 but Ye has continuously pushed it back. It is now slated to drop on Aug. 26 — maybe.

The listening party will go down at Soldier Field in Chicago — where Kanye had a replica of his childhood home constructed specifically for the event, TMZ reports. Peep the site via the Instagram photos below.

Kanye confirmed on social media that the massive project is underway ahead of “Donda’s” release, and he shared a photo of his childhood home on Instagram — see below.