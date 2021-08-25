Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kanye West: Rapper Files to Legally Change His Name to ‘Ye’

By Ny MaGee
0

kanye_West

*Kanye West has applied to change his legal name from to simply Ye. 

In the documents, obtained by PEOPLE, the hip-hop star cites “personal reasons” for the change. A judge in California will now need to sign off on the petition.

Following the release of his “Ye” album in 2018, West announced he would be changing his stage name. 

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,'” West said at the time of the album’s title. “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kanye West Has Inexplicably Moved Into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish ‘Donda’ Album

The news of the name change comes ahead of Ye’s third listening party for his upcoming tenth studio album “Donda.” The project is named after his mother who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007. She was 58.

The album was originally set to release in July 2020 but Ye has continuously pushed it back. It is now slated to drop on Aug. 26 — maybe.

The listening party will go down at Soldier Field in Chicago — where Kanye had a replica of his childhood home constructed specifically for the event, TMZ reports. Peep the site via the Instagram photos below.

Kanye confirmed on social media that the massive project is underway ahead of “Donda’s” release, and he shared a photo of his childhood home on Instagram — see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Previous articleWe’ve Got the JUICE and it’s Messy – Dell and Sonya Curry Accuse Each Other of Cheating! | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO