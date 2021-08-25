‘Jeopardy!’ Still Wants Mayim Bialik as Host Despite Controversies

*”Jeopardy!” producers are said to be bending over backward to accommodate Mayim Bialik’s schedule, as they really want her as the sole host of the beloved game show.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Sony production sources tell us … execs for the game show are doing everything possible to work around Mayim’s schedule in order to bank as many episodes with her hosting the daily syndicated version, with the ultimate goal of her taking over full-time. Our sources say Sony bosses have even offered up the possibility of shooting on weekends and normal hiatus weeks to squeeze in more shows with Mayim. She’s already locked in for 15 episodes.

As we reported earlier … newly appointed “Jeopardy!” host Mike Richards stepped down last week amid controversy over past disparaging comments he made about women. He is now out after one day of filming.

Fans of the long-running game show are now calling on Mayim Bialik, who was hired to guest host and host specials, to step down.

Bialik, known for her roles on “Blossom” and “The Big Bang Theory,” is catching heat for her past remarks about vaccines.

Per Newsweek, in 2012, Bialik wrote a book on parenting called “Beyond the Sling.” In it, she wrote, “We made an informed decision not to vaccinate our children, but this is a very personal decision that should be made only after sufficient research, which today is within reach of every parent who seeks to learn about their child’s health regardless of their medical knowledge or educational status.”

Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor at the City University of New York, wrote on Twitter Friday that Bialik “spreads vaccine doubt and hawks brain quackery. She is no representative for a show about facts and authority.”

Last week, Bialik set the record straight on her vaccination status.

“She has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and is not at all an anti-vaxxer,” her rep confirmed.

The former child actress previously addressed the comments she made in her 2012 book.

“You might be saying, ‘Hey, wait a second, you don’t believe in vaccines! You’re one of those anti-vaxxers,” Bialik continued in the 2020 video. “Let’s finally talk about it. I wrote a book about 10 years ago about my experience parenting and at the time my children had not received the typical schedule of vaccines. But I have never, not once, said that vaccines are not valuable, not useful, or not necessary because they are.”

Bialik will take the “Jeopardy” podium this week in Richards’ absence.