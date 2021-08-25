‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive Clip: ‘B*tch I’m So Nervous!’ [WATCH]

*An all-new episode of WE tv’s new series “Brat Loves Judy” returns Thursday night and we have an exclusive clip of Judy getting ready for a major event and she’s incredibly nervous.

Meanwhile, Da Brat is worried she can’t serve up the sexy like her lady-love can. Will everything go as planned? Watch the moment via the clip below.

Elsewhere in the week’s episode, after months of sneaking around, it’s finally time for Judy to reveal her shocking secret to Brat. Brat and Judy’s unresolved issues threaten to derail the proposal. Emotions run high when Brat reunites with her estranged sister LisaRaye.

This season on the “Brat Loves Judy,” per press release, legendary rapper Da Brat and her multi-millionaire CEO girlfriend, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, pull the curtain back to offer an unprecedented, never-before-seen look at their extravagant world. Pending nuptials are on the horizon, but debt, familial burdens, and stresses within their home shine a light on serious issues just below the surface. As the powerhouse couple navigates a new life together, parents and friends invade their love nest, calling into question the expectations they have for one another in a relationship.

About Brat Loves Judy

“Brat Loves Judy” brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award-nominee, Da Brat, and her girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal. Family and friends featured on the series include Judy’s adult daughter, Deja and Deja’s infant daughter Kenzie; Bella, Brat’s manager and confidante; Brat’s friend Montana and his wife Rhonda; and of course, Brat and Judy’s six dogs – Staxx, Rockie, Fat Boy, Loyal, Fendi, and Rebel – among others. The series also features a surprise appearance by Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.