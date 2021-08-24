Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Which ‘Black-ish’ Co-Star Helped Her Overcome COVID Fears

*Tracee Ellis Ross, up for her fifth Emmy this year for her role as Bow Johnson on ABC’s “black-ish,” credits co-star Anthony Anderson for helping her to overcome her COVID shooting fears.

“It was very challenging at first. I, in particular, was frightened,” Ross tells TheWrap. Production on season 7 shut down at the height of the pandemic, but once it picked back up, Ross said the set was “like military precision, in terms of our COVID safety.”

She continued, “With a group that has known each other this long, and that is such a well-oiled machine, we picked up the new COVID safety protocols really quickly. And by about the fifth episode, we were back in the swing.”

Ross and Anderson reportedly have very little personal interaction outside of work, but their on-set chemistry is magical.

“Anthony and I have the same litmus test for whether or not something is working,” Ross said. “He and I both have a standard of excellence for what we feel good about that’s the same.” Doing a scene, she added, “feels like we’re flying together to the point where a script supervisor will be like, ‘You forgot that line.’ And we’re just like ‘We know, we just wanted to keep going!’”

“I’ve never had more fun being stupid with another human being,” she said. “He’s never shamed my stupid, and I’ve never shamed his. I find great joy in it, actually.”

Season 7 earned six Emmy nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Ross previously gushed to TheWrap about exploring the world of Bow Johnson.

“I’m still interested in Bow Johnson, I’m still so intrigued by her,” Ross said of her character. “I still have moments where I’m like, ‘Oh, God. Why would you say that?’ The storylines continue to be interesting to me as we address subject matter that all of us are grappling with in our real lives. It’s still fun to dive into those subjects as somebody else.” She paused. “I’m excited to go back to work today.”