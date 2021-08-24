*“I have 25 years in the industry at top restaurants,” said Chef Q about his skills when I talked to him about the launch of his Q1227 Restaurant in Roseville, California. “It’s in a great area. I want dinner diversity.”

The Q1227 Restaurant’s executive chef has experiences that range from 8 years as a combat soldier in the U. S. Navy to serving as chef for the entertainment industry. His culinary skills were enjoyed by Former President Bill Clinton, Steve Harvey, CeCe Winans-Love, Danny Glover and George Lopez.

“I cooked for Steve Harvey on WB,” he informed me. “‘The Moesha Show’ kept inviting me back…the Winans and Jamie Foxx shows. It was really nice. I got to see behind the scenes.”

After spending almost a decade literally in the military making sure terrorist don’t reach the U.S., Chef Q began working in the culinary world in San Diego in the kitchen observing the techniques of the various cooks. Obviously when the Florida native had a chance he tried his hand at cooking. His talent took him to a point where he was recognized by City Officials with a Certificate of Recognition. Then his popularity demanded he step-out-on-faith with his own establishment.

“I wrote a wonderful business plan…God laughed at it. I wanted to be open 7 days a week serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. But it’s open 5 days a week, serving only dinner and we’ve surpassed my total expectations. So it’s really, really God’s plan. He said make this restaurant a platform for my presence,’ Chef Q explained.

“I just felt it was my time. I talked to my wife and we…stepped out on faith. My restaurant opened December 27, 2019 (Q1227). As you know the pandemic shut things down,” Chef Q explained about the challenges of being a restaurant owner. “It took a lot of prayer. I didn’t have a blueprint. We continued to be led by God. We minimized our menu…while other chefs said they were closing or keeping the same menu. We had family meals, for parents now at home…with no time to cook, that’s how we made it through.”

Chef Q said they also took meals to pandemic front-line workers in hospitals. His charitable meals caught the eye of the local media, and that brought attention to his new, now successful, Q1227 Restaurant. www.Q1227Restaurant.com

