Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Teacher has Students Say Positive Affirmations in Mirror in Viral Video (Watch)

Fourth grade teacher Neffiteria Acker is shown holding a mirror while her students say positive affirmations to themselves.

*Classes at Kindezi at Gideons Elementary School in Atlanta, Georgia started back up last week, and one teacher wanted her students to start their school year on a positive and encouraging note, notes Fox 29.

In a video, which has quickly gone viral, fourth grade teacher Neffiteria Acker is shown holding a mirror while her students say positive affirmations to themselves.

“I practice positive affirmations with myself in the morning. I practice them with my daughter who’s five years old, and, I’ve seen just a tremendous amount of confidence and self-value increase with her,” Acker told FOX Television Stations. “So, I decided to do it with our students.”

Acker said she searched high and low for a full-body mirror that was about the height of a fourth-grader.

“I wanted to make sure that they were looking at just them,” Acker continued. “They came up with these amazing affirmations that just sent chills in our bodies.”

Watch below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Honest Company (@honest)

