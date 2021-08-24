Steph Curry’s Parents to Divorce After Trial Separation

*The parents of NBA star Stephen Curry are calling it quits after 33 years of marriage.

Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry, 55, has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Dell, 57, TMZ reports.

“After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family’s continued happiness,” Sonya and Dell said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine. “We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward.”

Sonya reportedly filed the paperwork in North Carolina in June and the divorce proceedings are ongoing, according to the report. Details about why they are splitting up are unclear.

Here’s more from Eastbay Times:

The two first met as student-athletes at Virginia Tech and were married in 1988, shortly after Dell was drafted to the NBA in 1986. He went on to play until 2002 and made a name for himself as a skilled shooter with the Jazz, Cavaliers, Hornets, Bucks and Raptors. Sonya was a star volleyball player at Virginia Tech. The couple’s first child, Stephen, was born in 1988. Seth Curry, who currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, was born in 1990. Their daughter Sydel was born in 1994.

As reported by Basketball Insiders, Sonya is the owner and president of the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in Huntersville, North Carolina. She and Dell established the school in 1995. All three of their children attended the school.

Dell played in the NBA from 1986 until 2002 for several teams including the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors.