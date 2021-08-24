Nicholas Perkins: Black HBCU Alum Now Owns Fuddruckers Franchise

*Nicholas Perkins has become the first Black American to have total ownership of a national burger chain.

Perkins acquired the Fuddruckers franchise for an estimated $18.5 million dollars, making him the largest franchise owner.

Earlier this summer, Perkins’ Black Titan Franchise Systems LLC reached a deal with Luby’s to take over ownership of the Fuddruckers brand from Houston-based Luby’s, Essence reports.

“We’re excited to be purchasing Fuddruckers and look forward to working with Fuddruckers’ many dedicated, highly capable franchisees to further build this brand,” Perkins said. “As a Fuddruckers franchisee, I have a vested interest in ensuring that all Fuddruckers franchisees have the resources, infrastructure, and operational and marketing support they need to maximize their return on investment. This strategic alignment, when combined with the fact that we sell the ‘World’s Greatest Hamburgers’™, will ensure the long-term success of the brand and our franchisees.”

Perkins, an HBCU alum, received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management from Fayetteville State University and he also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Howard University.

“I always wanted to become a part of this iconic brand. I just didn’t realize that one day I’d end up owning it,” Perkins said, who grew up on Fuddruckers and claims “you cannot buy a better burger.”

Perkins said of his Fuddruckers takeover in an interview, “Our strategy long term will be to grow our franchise operations individually, to bring in new franchisees both internationally and domestically as well as looking to find strategic marketing partnership opportunities to be able to grow and sustain the brand long term.”

The Fuddruckers restaurant chain once had over 500 locations across the nation but is now down to 92.