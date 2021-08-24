Louisiana Universities to Roll Out COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Following FDA Approval

*Louisiana universities will mandate COVID-19 vaccines following Pfizer the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine.

Gov. John Bel Edwards will also mandate state workers undergo regular COVID-19 testing if they do not get vaccinated, per PEOPLE.

“We need to fully review the approval from the FDA, but plan to implement the mandate on campus,” Louisiana State University spokesperson Ernie Ballard told the AP. Ballard added that details “should be finalized soon.”

Students attending Louisiana State University, University of Louisiana and Southern Universityuniversities will soon be required to receive the vaccine, The Associated Press reports.

“Students who are not in compliance will have a hold on their account and not be able to register for the next semester,” spokesperson Cami Geisman said.

The UL System will require students to provide proof of vaccination or vaccine exemption opt-out paperwork in order to register for all classes. At the main LSU campus in Baton Rouge, unvaccinated students must undergo frequent COVID-19 testing.

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

The approval marks a significant shift in the nation’s approach to vaccination. With Pfizer’s new status, organizations like colleges, hospitals and companies can now require the vaccine.