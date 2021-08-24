BIN: Black Information Network to Expand Local News Coverage in All 32 Affiliate Markets in 2022

*New York, NY –– BIN: Black Information Network, the 24/7 comprehensive national audio news network dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news with a Black voice and perspective, announced today plans to expand local news coverage in all 32 affiliate markets beginning January 2022 ,offering listeners even more extensive reporting important issues that impact the local communities it serves.

BIN: The Black Information Network launched in June 2020 as the first-of-its-kind 24/7 national and local all-news audio network. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and a deeper understanding. Since its launch, BIN has quickly expanded to 32 affiliate markets and can currently be heard in Atlanta, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and many more. BIN is also distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices.

Expanding its local news coverage will create new employment opportunities including multiple news anchor and reporter positions, a Managing Editor, and a Podcast Managing Editor. In addition, as part of the upcoming expansion, BIN also announced today the promotion of three staff members. Tanita Myers, previously Director of News Operations, is now Vice President of News Operations; Chris Thompson, previously Director of Network Operations, is now Vice President of Network Operations; and Lauren Crawford, previously Associate Editor, is now Senior Director of Digital and Social Strategy, effective immediately.

“We are incredibly proud of the growth and success of BIN during our first year,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network. “We are thrilled to continue our leadership in providing the most trusted news source for the Black community, offering even more local news coverage to the communities we serve. BIN’s success has been, in no small part, due to our dedicated and talented team. I look forward to seeing how Tanita, Chris and Lauren continue to grow within BIN, and I am excited to add even more experienced talent to our team.”

Tanita Myers is a seasoned network and local news manager, producer, broadcaster and anchor. She joined BIN in June 2020 following 15 years at Reach Media where she was Senior Director of Radio Operations. She previously served as Director of Operations for “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” and Executive Producer of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She has been heard on various radio stations in Phoenix, Dallas and Flint, Michigan.

Chris Thompson brings over 20 years of radio experience to the BIN team in the areas of Broadcast Operations, Programming , Sales, Affiliate Relations, and Talent Management. He is the former Vice President of Radio Operations for Reach Media and the “Tom Joyner Morning Show” and Tom Joyner’s “Right Back Atcha” Weekend Show. Prior to joining Reach Media, he was the Executive Director of Network Operations for Connecticut based Buckley Radio and successfully managed syndication and affiliate clearances for the 15 nationally syndicated weekday and weekend Talk Radio programs under the WOR Radio Network brand and its 500 plus unique affiliations.

Lauren Crawford is a New York City-based writer and editor with a passion for music, entertainment news, and the sharing of Black stories. The South Florida native graduated from the University of Florida, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication. After graduating in 2015, she moved to New York City. She has worked as a writer, reporter, editor, and digital host including overseeing the Black Information Network’s digital site and social media accounts.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

BIN: Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

source: Alison Hemmings – iheartmedia.com