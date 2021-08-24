Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Backlash! Beyoncé​​ and Jay-Z Catching Heat for Posing with Basquiat Painting

By Fisher Jack
Beyonce & Jay Z - Tiffany
Beyonce and Jay-Z Tiffany & Co.

*Beyonce and Jay-Z are facing some criticism after posing with a never-before-seen Jean-Michel Basquiat painting.

The power couple are the new faces of the new Tiffany & Co. “ABOUT LOVE” campaign. The painting comes from a private collection of the late Jean-Michel Basquiat entitled Equals Pi.

The campaign will reportedly debut on September 2nd.

Beyonce and Jay-Z are known to have an expensive taste for artwork and make music videos with famous art pieces. One great example would be their now-iconic 2018 music video for their song “APESHIT.”

Needless to say, Black Twitter had much to say about the two posted up next to a piece of Basquiat art, given that the Brooklyn native was an anti-capitalist “who used social commentary in his paintings as a tool for introspection and for identifying with his experiences in the Black community of his time, as well as attacks on power structures and systems of racism,” according to Wikipedia. And “his visual poetics were acutely political and direct in their criticism of colonialism and support for class struggle.”

The music video was filmed in the Lourve Museum in Paris. Full Story On #TheJasmineBrand.com

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: LeBron James’ Net Worth Reveals He Has Not Reached Billionaire Status… Yet

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Fisher Jack

