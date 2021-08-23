Wendy Williams Debuts New ‘Boyfriend’ at Son’s 21st Birthday Party

*Wendy Williams has apparently found love again with a white man who accompanied the talk show host to her son’s birthday party on Saturday.

Wendy shared a snap with her man in the car captioned: “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend.”

Peep the image she shared of her new mystery man below.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams Catches Heat from Mother of Slain TikTok Star [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

Earlier this year, Wendy was allegedly boo’d up with Maryland-based real estate Mike Esterman.

As reported by Love B. Scott, in May, Mike confirmed the pair drifted apart. Mike told The Sun exclusively: “It’s a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don’t know if I can give her what she wants.”

Mike went on: “Nobody called it a day, there’s just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can’t hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more.

The pair met in February when Mike was a contestant on Wendy’s dating segment on her talk show.

“I certainly am in for a good time. I would like to have many boyfriends until I have the ‘one,’” Williams said of getting back into dating.

“And when I say many, I would maybe like to stop and hone it down to maybe like three. And they can’t all be in the same zip code. That gets too confusing…

“What I would warn you and what I would think about once you would see my event on Lifetime. Or if you go online, it’s there, pieces of it and stuff, don’t get freaked out by me. I can only be me.”

What are your thought on Wendy’s new man? Sound off in the comments.