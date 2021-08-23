Monday, August 23, 2021
VIDEO: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife ‘Responding Positively’ to COVID-19 Treatment, Says Son

By EURPublisher01
48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Conference
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: (L-R) Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline Brown attend the Phoenix Dinner for the 48th Annual Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on September 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

*Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline, remain hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Their son, Jonathan Jackson, shared an update on his parents’ condition Sunday with Chicago’s ABC7.

“She had been real lethargic with flu-like symptoms [and] went to the hospital Friday,” he said. “Then it was diagnosed that she and my dad both had contracted COVID.”

According to the family, the couple is now resting comfortably and responding positively to treatment.

“She is having some oxygen, but is able to function and breathe on her own without a respirator,” Jonathan said. “Nothing severe. Because of her age and her current health, it is more challenging.”

Reverend Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated back in January, receiving two does of the Pfizer vaccine. Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s back in 2017. Sunday night there was a Zoom prayer circle with several pastors and supporters.

The Jackson family knows the battle is not over yet.

“This is vicious and it can turn quickly, so we are trying to stay upbeat and optimistic. But, I have seen this thing turn on a dime. You really just do not know,” Jonathan said.

Watch below:

EURPublisher01

