Tory Lanez Barred from Attending Same Events as Megan Thee Stallion

*A judge has increased Tory Lanez’s bail for violating a protective order granted to Megan Thee Stallion.

The move comes after the Canadian-born rapper appeared on the Rolling Loud stage in Miami last month shortly after Meg’s performance. His bail has been increased from $190,000 to $250,000.

Here’s more from TMZ:

The judge also modified his bail conditions to specifically prohibit Tory from attending events where his alleged victim, Megan, will be present. The judge also said if this issue comes up again … he will be remanded into custody. So, this was clearly his last warning.

We previously reported, Lanez was charged with felony assault last year for allegedly shooting Megan in the foot following a party in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Judge Denies Tory Lanez’s Request to Publicly Speak His Truth About Megan Thee Stallion Assault Case

Earlier this year, a judge denied Lanez’s request for permission to speak publicly about the assault case.

Lanez desperately wants to spill the tea about what really went down July 12 when he allegedly fired several shots at Megan’s feet and wounded her during an argument in Hollywood Hills. He previously took to Twitter to speak out about the charges, noting that the truth will come to light.

“the truth will come to the light,” he wrote. “I have all faith in God to show that … love to all my fans and people that have stayed true to me & know my heart … a charge is not a conviction. If you have supported me or meg thru this, I genuinely appreciate u.”

Lanez has been charged with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He is also accused of inflicting great bodily injury and has been barred from having any contact with Megan.

If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison