Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Salaries of Hollywood’s Biggest Black Stars Revealed

By Ny MaGee
0

DwayneJohnsonPremiereSonyPicturesJumanjiBlgnoAYQCrll

*The salaries of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been revealed.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, the list was compiled based on profits made off films released this year. 

Here’s more from the outlet:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came in the number 2 spot on the list, raking in a total of $50 million for his upcoming role in Red One. He was listed just behind Daniel Craig, who earned $100 million for his part in the Knives Out sequels. 

READ MORE: Hollywood Refuses to Pay Angela Bassett What Her White Counterparts Earn

The report continues…

Will Smith is right behind Dwayne Johnson with a $40 million dollar profit for his role as Venus & Serna Williams‘ father in King Richard, which is expected this November.

Denzel Washington similarly earned $40 million for taking part in The Little Things. Finally, Michael B. Jordan brought in a total of $15 million for his lead part in Amazon Prime Video’s Without Remorse

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, who respectively earned $20 million and $13 million for  “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun:Maverick,” the outlet reports.

And there you have it!

Previous articleVIDEO: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Wife ‘Responding Positively’ to COVID-19 Treatment, Says Son
Next articleDwayne Johnson Surprises Folks on a Celebrity Tour in LA Neighborhood (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO