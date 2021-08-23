Salaries of Hollywood’s Biggest Black Stars Revealed

*The salaries of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been revealed.

As reported by The Jasmine Brand, the list was compiled based on profits made off films released this year.

Here’s more from the outlet:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson came in the number 2 spot on the list, raking in a total of $50 million for his upcoming role in Red One. He was listed just behind Daniel Craig, who earned $100 million for his part in the Knives Out sequels.

READ MORE: Hollywood Refuses to Pay Angela Bassett What Her White Counterparts Earn

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The report continues…

Will Smith is right behind Dwayne Johnson with a $40 million dollar profit for his role as Venus & Serna Williams‘ father in King Richard, which is expected this November.

Denzel Washington similarly earned $40 million for taking part in The Little Things. Finally, Michael B. Jordan brought in a total of $15 million for his lead part in Amazon Prime Video’s Without Remorse.

Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, who respectively earned $20 million and $13 million for “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun:Maverick,” the outlet reports.

And there you have it!