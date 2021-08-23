Pop Star Aryana Sayeed Details Her Harrowing Escape From Afghanistan: It Was ‘Chaos’

*Afghan pop star Aryana Sayeed and her fiancé, Hasib Sayed, fled the war-torn country on a U.S. military evacuation flight after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Aryana captured some of her experience and shared it with her social media followers. Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke with Aryana, who is now safely in Los Angeles, for her first on-air interview since her harrowing journey. Part 1 of the interview airs tonight, August 23rd, on “Access Hollywood” with part 2 airing tomorrow, August 24th (check local listings).

Aryana: “I was feeling that I’m going to die here, literally. I was hopeless. This is like a miracle that we’re getting out.”

On the very dense crowds at the airport as everyone tried to escape

Aryana: “So many women were fainting and they would just try to get them out of the crowd and there was no space, no space to even take them out and they were just stuck there…A baby was screaming and I was like oh my God this baby is going to die any minute now.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Boosie Defends Threats to ‘Beat Up’ Lil Nas X in Appearance on Breakfast Club | WATCH

On a mother asking Aryana to take her baby with her after the other was denied entry because of a lack of documentation

Aryana: “She [the mother] handed the baby to me and she was screaming to the soldiers look I’m an American citizen let me in… If I take the baby and her mother cannot make it — what’s gonna happen then? I cannot separate a baby from the mother, and the mother actually wanted me to take the baby but then I couldn’t – the soldiers asked me if this was my baby and I said, ‘Look it’s not mine but could you please let her in because the baby is gonna die.’ and they said, ‘I’m sorry madam. We cannot do that…

Zuri: “They wouldn’t let the baby in…”

Aryana: “… because she doesn’t have any identification. And, that has just lived with me… I keep thinking what happened to her?”

Zuri: “I assume you do not know what happened to that family in the end?”

Aryana: “No, I have no idea because that night, it was apparently the last time that they would open the gate [at the military base] for somebody, and they wouldn’t open it again. I was the last person to get in. I’m not sure if they made it, what happened.