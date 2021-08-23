*Hopefully, it will motivate the non-vaccinated to get vaccinated. We’re talking about the fact that on Monday (08-23-21), the US Food and Drug Administration/FDA issued the first full approval for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. This is definitely a pandemic milestone.

Pfizer’s two-dose jab, developed with the German biotech firm BioNTech, now has the distinction of being the first and so far, the only fully approved COVID-19 vaccine in the US. It will be marketed under the brand name Comirnaty.

Like we said at the top, the hope and goal is that full approval could help persuade more hesitant people to get vaccinated, incentivize more organizations to require immunization, and allow vaccine developers to market their shot to the public.

“We recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated,” acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. “Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the US.”

If you’re wondering about Coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, they are still covered by emergency-use authorization, a more flexible regulatory standard that the FDA uses in times of crisis. However, Moderna said it expects to finish its application for full approval with the FDA later this month as well.

Here’s more via Business Insider:

The full approval covers people 16 years and older getting Pfizer’s vaccine. It will remain available to 12-to-15-year-olds under emergency use authorization.

Overall, about 171 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, with more than half receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Top US health officials are already planning booster doses, where people would be offered a third shot eight months after completing their initial vaccination.

The shift to full approval could persuade some vaccine-hesitant people in the US to get the shot. A common talking point among skeptics of the COVID-19 shots has been that they’re not fully approved and are technically experimental medicines under emergency OKs. Pfizer’s vaccine winning standard approval directly addresses that concern.