Lizzo Admits She No Longer Wears Deodorant

*Lizzo wants you to know that she has stopped wearing deodorant, just like Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

“Ok… I’m w him on this one. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER,” Lizzo shared to her Instagram stories Thursday,

In case you missed it, McConaughey previously shared with that People that he hasn’t “worn deodorant in 20 years.”

Lizzo and Matthew are the latest celebrities to share their hygiene habits. We previously reported, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis dished with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast and revealed that they only bathe their kids when they see dirt on them.

Ashton and Mila, who are part-time bathers themselves, agreed with Dax that using soap every day rids the body of natural oils.

Dax’s co-host Monica Padman asked Mila, “Who taught you to not wash?”

Mila replied “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower very much anyway. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.

Mila and Ashton are parents to sons Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. Ashton said of bathing his kids…“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.

The actor also noted that he only washes his armpits and his crotch daily and “nothing else ever.”

He throws water on his “face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has also admitted that he’s not really into bathing.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Academy Award-nominated actor confessed that sometimes he just does not see the point in showering. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he admitted, before setting the record straight on oral hygiene. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth].”

Gyllenhaal cut back on bath time to improve the health of his skin.

“I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”