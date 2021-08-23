Monday, August 23, 2021
HomeNews
News

Lizzo Admits She No Longer Wears Deodorant

By Ny MaGee
0

Lizzo+62nd+Annual+GRAMMY+Awards+Show+zv3ozrdVxFbl
Lizzo / Getty Images

*Lizzo wants you to know that she has stopped wearing deodorant, just like Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey.

“Ok… I’m w him on this one. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER,” Lizzo shared to her Instagram stories Thursday, 

In case you missed it, McConaughey previously shared with that People that he hasn’t “worn deodorant in 20 years.”

Lizzo and Matthew are the latest celebrities to share their hygiene habits. We previously reported, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis dished with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast and revealed that they only bathe their kids when they see dirt on them.

Ashton and Mila, who are part-time bathers themselves, agreed with Dax that using soap every day rids the body of natural oils.

Dax’s co-host Monica Padman asked Mila, “Who taught you to not wash?”

Mila replied “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower very much anyway. I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns, ever.

Mila and Ashton are parents to sons Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4. Ashton said of bathing his kids…“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point.

READ MORE: Cardi B Claps Back at Lizzo Haters After Singer Breaks Down Over Criticism [VIDEO]

lizzo

The actor also noted that he only washes his armpits and his crotch daily and “nothing else ever.”

He throws water on his “face after a workout to get all the salts out.”

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has also admitted that he’s not really into bathing.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the Academy Award-nominated actor confessed that sometimes he just does not see the point in showering. “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times,” he admitted, before setting the record straight on oral hygiene. “I do believe, because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do [brush my teeth].”

Gyllenhaal cut back on bath time to improve the health of his skin.

“I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

Previous article50 Cent Blasts Bootleg DVDs of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO