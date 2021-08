*Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprised some fans on a celebrity tour bus in his Southern California neighborhood, reports LA’s ABC7.

Johnson pulled up alongside the celebrity tour bus, rolled down his windows and asked them if they knew where he could find The Rock.

The tourists screamed in delight and surprise and immediately began taking selfies. The video has been viewed more than 8 million times.

Johnson said it was a fun way to start off his Saturday.

Watch below: